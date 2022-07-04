Dfpg Investments LLC Acquires 1,329 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $120.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.60. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $113.22 and a one year high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

