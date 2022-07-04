Dfpg Investments LLC Buys Shares of 8,500 Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Affirm by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Affirm by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 645,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,931,000 after buying an additional 39,809 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Affirm by 841.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth $1,106,000. 58.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affirm alerts:

AFRM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $100.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.06.

AFRM opened at $17.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.31. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $176.65.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.35. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $354.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic purchased 134,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $4,694,211.06. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 812,086 shares in the company, valued at $28,406,768.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,107,799 shares of company stock valued at $68,998,013. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.