Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,980 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock opened at $110.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $101.24 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.22.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.64.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

