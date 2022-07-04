Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Reduces Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lessened its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,203,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,032,000 after buying an additional 129,148 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $4,622,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 14,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 286,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,817,000 after purchasing an additional 18,093 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.85.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $35.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.60. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $49.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,636.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock worth $430,840,521. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.