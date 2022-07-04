Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Acquires 2,284 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,630 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in eBay were worth $10,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EBAY stock opened at $42.89 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.52, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.62 and a 200 day moving average of $54.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.16%.

EBAY has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Argus cut their target price on shares of eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.19.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

