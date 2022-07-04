American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 305.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,067 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $11,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,250,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,942.7% during the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 71,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power stock opened at $97.95 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.80.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 59.66%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.98.

In other news, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $180,570.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,330.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $76,013.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,885.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,296 shares of company stock worth $2,140,463. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.