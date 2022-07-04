Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Sells 172 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lowered its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in State Street were worth $12,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 250.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

State Street stock opened at $63.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $60.54 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.45.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

