Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Buys Shares of 3,171 SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $93.16 on Monday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $118.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.62.

