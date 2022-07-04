Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Increases Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 254.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $418.85 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $400.05 and a twelve month high of $533.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $441.10 and its 200 day moving average is $471.81.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

