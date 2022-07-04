Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $819,000 Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.83.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $196.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.48. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

