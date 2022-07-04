180 Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 537.5% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in International Business Machines by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.25.

IBM stock opened at $141.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $146.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.55. The firm has a market cap of $126.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

