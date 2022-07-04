Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Position Trimmed by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,117,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,731,000 after buying an additional 490,831 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,293,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,537,000 after buying an additional 278,180 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,220,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,054,000 after buying an additional 38,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,632,000 after buying an additional 61,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,020,000. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the transaction, the president now owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,371,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $3,895,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,079,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,710 shares of company stock worth $7,275,302 in the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Zscaler from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zscaler from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Zscaler from $270.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.26.

Zscaler stock opened at $155.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.19 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.32. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.12 and a 52 week high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.37% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The business’s revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

