Oak Asset Management LLC Purchases 234 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Oak Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 942 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 152 shares of the software company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,867 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,223 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,139,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $368.48 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $396.66 and its 200 day moving average is $452.65. The stock has a market cap of $174.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

