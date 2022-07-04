Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,926,512,000 after acquiring an additional 299,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,993,623,000 after acquiring an additional 50,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,320,858,000 after acquiring an additional 209,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,002,180,000 after acquiring an additional 385,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $179.95 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.69 and a 200-day moving average of $341.01. The firm has a market cap of $79.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Benchmark cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.77.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

