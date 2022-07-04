Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Invests $692,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,701 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 69,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 27,575 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 41.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $855,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVN opened at $55.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 2.61. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 95.31%.

In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $1,335,747.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,806 shares in the company, valued at $18,747,265.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,779 shares of company stock worth $4,014,932. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Devon Energy from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Devon Energy from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

