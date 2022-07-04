Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 319 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,007 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,926,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299,165 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,993,623,000 after purchasing an additional 50,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,320,858,000 after purchasing an additional 209,346 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,002,180,000 after acquiring an additional 385,522 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX opened at $179.95 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Wedbush upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen cut their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.77.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

