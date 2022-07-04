Disciplined Investments LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Disciplined Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $78.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.00 and a 200 day moving average of $81.93. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

