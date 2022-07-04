OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Acquired by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 121.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 2,083.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OGE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Shares of OGE opened at $40.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.69. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $42.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. OGE Energy had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.17%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

