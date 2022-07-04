Asset Dedication LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $150.04 on Monday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52-week low of $143.65 and a 52-week high of $205.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.45 and a 200 day moving average of $177.04.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.