Asset Dedication LLC Has $196,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 22,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000.

SPAB opened at $26.53 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average of $27.76.

