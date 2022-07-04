Asset Dedication LLC Has $208,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 85.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $177.75 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $166.75 and a twelve month high of $265.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

