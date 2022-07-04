Asset Dedication LLC Raises Stock Position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Rating) by 550.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDV opened at $52.83 on Monday. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $51.82 and a 52 week high of $67.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.95.

