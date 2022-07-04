Asset Dedication LLC Has $328,000 Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 373,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,930,000 after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $64.38 on Monday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $60.93 and a 12 month high of $78.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.95 and a 200-day moving average of $71.45.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.