Empowered Funds LLC Has $888,000 Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 87.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,932 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXST. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after buying an additional 13,679 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 191.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $168.53 on Monday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $192.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $1.66. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 2,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $504,857.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,338.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $123,266.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,557 shares in the company, valued at $5,138,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,960 shares of company stock worth $2,233,523. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXST. StockNews.com raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.57.

Nexstar Media Group Profile (Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.