Empowered Funds LLC Sells 95 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Empowered Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $982,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $683.17.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $477.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $547.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $583.12. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $455.71 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $192.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

