Empowered Funds LLC Has $838,000 Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $309,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 10,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.57.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMGN opened at $245.55 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.50. The firm has a market cap of $131.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

