Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,549 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 65,713 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 25.4% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 83,666 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 9.7% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 13,347 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 80.7% during the first quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the first quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 19,629 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.72.

INTC opened at $36.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. Intel Co. has a one year low of $35.88 and a one year high of $57.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

