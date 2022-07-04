Empowered Funds LLC Makes New $795,000 Investment in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 99.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 26,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after buying an additional 12,975 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Stephens decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.17.

NYSE:AAP opened at $173.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.00 and a 1 year high of $244.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.75. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.82%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

