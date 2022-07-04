Empowered Funds LLC Has $783,000 Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

NASDAQ CINF opened at $120.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.01. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $108.88 and a 52-week high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.92%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,474.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at $5,249,989.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Cincinnati Financial (Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.