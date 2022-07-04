Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 289 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,533 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Watsco by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

In related news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $240.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.34. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $220.68 and a one year high of $318.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.08. Watsco had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 71.84%.

WSO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.17.

Watsco Profile (Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.