Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Position Reduced by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. Field & Main Bank grew its position in Tractor Supply by 84.1% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 4.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 2.8% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.83.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $196.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

