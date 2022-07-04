Empowered Funds LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 896 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 562,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $515,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $616.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $628.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $730.64. The company has a market cap of $93.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $575.60 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

In related news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.93.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

