Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,770 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,231,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,746,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,633,000 after purchasing an additional 867,699 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,910,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,859,000 after purchasing an additional 567,553 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,758,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,673,000 after purchasing an additional 248,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,428,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156,132 shares in the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $6.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.03. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 141.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.57%.

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at $9,279,712.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NLY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Annaly Capital Management Profile (Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.