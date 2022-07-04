Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Short Interest Down 40.8% in June

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the May 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SLNG stock opened at $4.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Stabilis Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. Stabilis Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLNG. TheStreet cut shares of Stabilis Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Stabilis Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services.

