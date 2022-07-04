Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,852,300 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the May 31st total of 3,109,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 451.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNECF opened at $8.94 on Monday. Renesas Electronics has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.24.

Renesas Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, North America, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; battery and power management, power devices, sensors, video and display, wireless power, system-on-chips, and MCU products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators, and crystal oscillator clock ICs and clock timing solutions.

