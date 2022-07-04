Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,852,300 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the May 31st total of 3,109,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 451.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RNECF opened at $8.94 on Monday. Renesas Electronics has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.24.
