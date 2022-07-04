Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) Short Interest Down 40.7% in June

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the May 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,850,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Solar Energy Initiatives stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. Solar Energy Initiatives has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

About Solar Energy Initiatives (Get Rating)

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and sells solar power products, systems, and services in the United States and the Caribbean. The company primarily designs, markets, and sells solar power systems for residential and commercial customers; and designs, markets, sells, owns, and operates solar power systems for municipal and commercial customers, as well as designs, develops, and manages solar parks.

