Short Interest in Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Declines By 40.5%

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,900 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the May 31st total of 667,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Soligenix stock opened at $0.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $25.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.16. Soligenix has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Soligenix stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) by 127.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,262 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Soligenix worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

