Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the May 31st total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

NYSE VGM opened at $10.53 on Monday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $14.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0494 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (Get Rating)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.