MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the May 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other MIND Technology news, Director Peter H. Blum purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $36,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 729,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,650.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 23,696 shares of company stock valued at $66,977 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MIND opened at $0.86 on Monday. MIND Technology has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21.

MIND Technology ( NASDAQ:MIND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter. MIND Technology had a negative return on equity of 717.17% and a negative net margin of 48.29%.

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine technology products. The company designs, manufactures, and sells specialized marine seismic equipment; and side scan sonar and water-side security systems. It operates in the United States, Europe, Eurasia, the Middle East, Asia/South Pacific, Canada, and Latin America.

