Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Short Interest Down 40.0% in June

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCYGet Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:KLYCY opened at $8.31 on Monday. Kunlun Energy has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $14.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.2884 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 46.14%.

Kunlun Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

