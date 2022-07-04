Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Short Interest Down 40.0% in June

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:KLYCY opened at $8.31 on Monday. Kunlun Energy has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $14.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.00.

Get Kunlun Energy alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.2884 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 46.14%.

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kunlun Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kunlun Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.