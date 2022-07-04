Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Short Interest Update

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SMSEY opened at $9.95 on Monday. Samsonite International has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $573.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.00 million. Samsonite International had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 16.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Samsonite International will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

