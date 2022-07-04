Short Interest in Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Drops By 40.6%

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the May 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS KUBTY opened at $74.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.07. Kubota has a 12-month low of $72.55 and a 12-month high of $119.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.23.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter. Kubota had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Equities analysts expect that Kubota will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on KUBTY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kubota from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.

