Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Short Interest Down 40.5% in June

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,100 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the May 31st total of 183,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 68.2 days.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Exor from €107.00 ($113.83) to €103.00 ($109.57) in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

OTCMKTS EXXRF opened at $61.11 on Monday. Exor has a 52 week low of $61.11 and a 52 week high of $98.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.13.

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the luxury goods, automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand. It also offers automotive vehicles and mobility solutions under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroen, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Mopar, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands; and retail and dealer financing, and rental services for the automotive sector, as well as sells service parts.

