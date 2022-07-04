The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Down 40.5% in June

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the May 31st total of 113,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
SWGAY opened at $11.84 on Monday. The Swatch Group has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.68.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.1573 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th.
The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.
