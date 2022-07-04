The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Down 40.5% in June

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the May 31st total of 113,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SWGAY opened at $11.84 on Monday. The Swatch Group has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.68.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.1573 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th.

SWGAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 272 to CHF 242 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 280 to CHF 254 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 290 to CHF 258 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.50.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

