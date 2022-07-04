Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HGKGY stock opened at $6.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Power Assets has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.43.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.2409 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%.

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. It generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. The company also transmits and distributes oil and gas; holds property and deposits; and provides consulting, investing, trust administration, and management services.

