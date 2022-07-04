Copperwynd Financial LLC Sells 63,275 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Copperwynd Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 63,275 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.3% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

PFE stock opened at $52.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $293.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.93 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day moving average of $52.03.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

