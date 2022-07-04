Artemis Investment Management LLP Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 73,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,423,132,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 212.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,652,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,124,107,000 after buying an additional 5,206,885 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,871,748,000 after buying an additional 4,177,219 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,708.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,666,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $535,268,000 after buying an additional 3,463,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 314.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,436,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $503,210,000 after buying an additional 3,366,363 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.04.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $73.67 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.69 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

