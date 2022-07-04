Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys Shares of 101,286 Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 101,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,801,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.29% of Hub Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the third quarter worth $281,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 99.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 18,924 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,768,000 after buying an additional 8,442 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

HUBG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Hub Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Hub Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.81.

HUBG opened at $71.41 on Monday. Hub Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.81 and a fifty-two week high of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $1.12. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

