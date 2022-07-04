Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $7.17 Million Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92,572 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.05% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $7,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JB Capital LLC raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.1% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 103,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,759,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,355,000 after acquiring an additional 283,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. Macquarie cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $27.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.43 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.31%.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $596,301.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,956. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $204,215.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,845.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Interpublic Group of Companies (Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.