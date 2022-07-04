Artemis Investment Management LLP Takes $4.35 Million Position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 60,714 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.62% of BlueLinx at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

BXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of BlueLinx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BlueLinx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.25.

BXC opened at $69.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.20 million, a P/E ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.85. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $100.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $13.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 107.29%.

About BlueLinx (Get Rating)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.